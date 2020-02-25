DRYDEN – On Thursday, February 19, 2020, officers with the Dryden Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police executed warrants under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on two separate homes located on Arthur Street and Government Street in Dryden.

The residence located on Government Street was entered at approximately 07:55 am on February 19th, 2020 with the second residence located on Arthur Street entered at 08:08 am.

Police say that the two homes were found, through the results of an ongoing police investigation to be connected during ongoing drug investigations.

Charged in this investigation are the following individuals:

John Adolphus LENNY, age 42 of Dryden, Ontario has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Jasmine Loren ADAMS, age 33 of Migisi Sahgaigan, Ontario has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Erin Sommer SMITH, age 41 of Dryden, Ontario has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine