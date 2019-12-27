THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada is firming up its forecast for snow issued on December 26, 2019. The weather service now says that the intense low-pressure system headed to the area could bring “in excess of 25 cm of snow by Monday afternoon.”

The weather service has issued a special weather statement for several districts across the region.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Snowstorm potential Sunday and Monday.

An intense low-pressure system is expected to bring snow and blowing snow to areas near western Lake Superior Sunday and Monday.