Weather – December 27/19 – Thunder Bay – Up to 25cm of Snow Predicted

By
NNL Weather Update
-
Special Weather Statement

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada is firming up its forecast for snow issued on December 26, 2019. The weather service now says that the intense low-pressure system headed to the area could bring “in excess of 25 cm of snow by Monday afternoon.”

The weather service has issued a special weather statement for several districts across the region.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • City of Thunder Bay
  • Cloud Bay – Dorion
  • Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
  • Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
  • Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Snowstorm potential Sunday and Monday.

An intense low-pressure system is expected to bring snow and blowing snow to areas near western Lake Superior Sunday and Monday.

