THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team will be hitting the court this weekend for the Wesmen Classic in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Really looking forward to taking part in the Wesmen Classic. It is a great tournament and we feel fortunate to be a part of it,” said head coach Craig Barclay.

“There will be some great competition and it will be great to get back on the court after the December break.”

The Thunderwolves will play five games starting Saturday, December 28, 2019, with a matchup against the Winnipeg Wesmen at 12:00 pm CST, followed by a game against the Saint Mary’s Huskies at 6:00 pm CST.

On Sunday, the Thunderwolves will face off against the Guelph Gryphons at 12:00 pm CST before moving into the placement rounds.

“This is a great opportunity for our team to get their feet under them and get back to game speed before we open up the second half of the season on January 10th,” said Barclay.