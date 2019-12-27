FORT FRANCES – Two drivers have recently been charged with impaired driving-related offences in the Fort Frances area.

Shortly after 7:30 pm on December 24, 2019 officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop in relation to a possible impaired driver. An investigation was conducted. As a result of the investigation, Anthony Morrisseau (27) of Couchiching was charged criminally with

Operate Conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood

He will appear in Fort Frances Provincial Court on January 20, 2020, at 9:30 am to answer to this charge.

Shortly after 2:30 am on December 25, 2019 officers conducted an impaired driving-related investigation in the Town of Rainy River. As a result of this investigation Liam Mohan (35) of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged criminally with:

Operate Conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood

He will appear in Rainy River Provincial Court on January 22, 2020, at 9:30 am to answer to this charge.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.