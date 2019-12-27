THUNDER BAY – Editorial – Thunder Bay is a city with huge potential. For decades we have all talked about what an amazing city this is with huge potential.

Let’s challenge our leadership and ourselves to realize that potential in 2020 the 50th anniversary of Port Arthur and Fort William amalgamating to become Thunder Bay.

Working together, building real and true reconciliation will matter. Making our city a hotbed of innovation and new ideas, all while respecting traditions.

Making Thunder Bay a place where we learn, respect and embrace the fact that “We are all treaty people” will help our city and region realize its full potential.

James Murray