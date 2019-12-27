TORONTO – A pair of Thunder Bay Kings clubs will be in Toronto this weekend to wrap up the 2019 portion of their tournament schedule as they complete in the annual Toronto Marlboros Holiday Classic event in the provincial capital.

Both the Sportop minor midget and the Thunder Bay Dairy Farmers peewee Kings are among those taking part.

The minor midgets have a pair of contests on the docket Friday as they meet the Windsor Jr. Spitfires at 12:45 p.m., before tangling with the Ajax-Pickering Raiders at 5:40 p.m.

They’ll then meet Detroit Belle Tire at 12:45 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up round-robin play later that same day vs. the host Marlboros at 5:40 p.m.

As for Thunder Bay’s peewees, they commence competition against the Buffalo Jr. Sabres Friday at 12:40 p.m.

They’ll then have two tilts on Saturday as they face off with Ottawa Myers Automotive at 9:40 p.m. then tangle with the Valley Forge Minutemen at 2:05 p.m.

From there, they’ll finish up with a 1 p.m. encounter with the Sun County Panthers from the Windsor area Sunday.

There are 52 teams competing in the minor midget division of the tournament and 22 in the peewee conference.

Playoff round play will begin Sunday evening while the semifinals and championship games go Monday.