DRYDEN – MISSING – Dryden Police are asking for public help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Ethan BURNARD – AGE 14 YEARS OLD

DOB: October 4, 2005

ETHAN BURNARD was last seen on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, departing a family residence on Boyd Road.

ETHAN is described as a heavy set of approximately 200 pounds with straight black hair.

PLEASE ENSURE WIDE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS POST

Anyone that may have information on the whereabouts of ETHAN are asked to call the Dryden Police Service at (807) 223-3281 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 as soon as possible