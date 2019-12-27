THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 33-year-old David Mossman.

David was last seen in the evening on December 25th, 2019 and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Mossman is described as being Caucasian, 5’11”, 210 lbs, with a fair complexion, brown eyes and short curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt, jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David Mossman is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.