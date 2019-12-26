DRYDEN – WEATHER – Travel by highway may prove a challenge today. Environment Canada has issued weather advisories calling for up to ten centimeters of snow by later today.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Snow will affect portions of northwestern Ontario with up to 10 cm likely by later today. Some areas may see some freezing drizzle as well. Travel may become difficult. Visibility may be reduced at times in areas of heavier snow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.