DRYDEN – WEATHER – Travel by highway may prove a challenge today. Environment Canada has issued weather advisories calling for up to ten centimeters of snow by later today.
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Ignace – English River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.
Snow will affect portions of northwestern Ontario with up to 10 cm likely by later today. Some areas may see some freezing drizzle as well. Travel may become difficult. Visibility may be reduced at times in areas of heavier snow.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution.