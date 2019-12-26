GERALDTON – WEATHER – Travel could be a challenge this morning in the Geraldton and Manitouwadge areas.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Patchy freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected today across portions of northeastern Ontario and north of Lake Superior. Amounts should not be overly significant. However, locally slippery conditions are possible on untreated surfaces.