THUNDER BAY – Come the weekend and if Environment Canada is right, Thunder Bay is in for snow. Likely for skiers that will be good news. For travellers, less than great news.

A Special Weather Advisory has been issued by the weather service.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Snowstorm potential Sunday and Monday.

An intense low-pressure system is expected to bring snow and blowing snow to areas near western Lake Superior Sunday and Monday.