WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a male wanted in relation to a violent sexual assault on a youth that occurred on December 24, 2019, in the east end of Winnipeg.

Public Advisory – Sexual Assault Suspect: C19-298867

An arrest warrant has been issued for the following male for Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Forcible Confinement, and Uttering Threats:

Stacy Joshua WALDNER

30, DOB: 1989-08-09

5’10” in height

Medium Build

Waldner is not known to be armed, however, he is considered dangerous and is not to be approached.

Waldner abandoned a vehicle in the downtown area and will be seeking alternate transportation.

Anyone who sees Waldner or with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.