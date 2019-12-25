Community Notification on High-Risk Sex Offender

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP. MIHRSOU today provides information regarding Burton Randy THOMAS, (aka Thomas Randy Burton, Randy Burt Thomas, Burton Ron Thomas, Jake Blake Wasaho), 46 years of age, a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. Females are at risk of sexual violence.

THOMAS was released from Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, MB on December 23, 2019, after having served approximately 12 months for breaching the conditions of his Long Term Supervision Order. THOMAS was convicted of Sexual Assault on April 6, 2010, and was designated a Long Term Offender. He received a total sentence of fourteen years (which includes pre-sentence custody credit of 5 years and 6 months) in addition to a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order. Upon release, THOMAS will be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order. THOMAS is expected to take up residence in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

THOMAS has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, THOMAS is still considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. Females are at risk of sexual violence.

Background information:

Burton Randy THOMAS is a 46-year-old male with a lengthy criminal record including convictions for sexual assault (2 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts), assault (2 counts), assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault peace officer, utter threats, criminal harassment and numerous breaches of probation.

THOMAS’ most recent sexual offence occurred on July 9, 2007, when he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female. He was convicted of sexual assault and on April 6, 2010, was designated a Long Term Offender and received a fourteen-year sentence (which includes pre-sentence custody credit of 5 years and 6 months) in addition to a 10 year Long Term Supervision Order. This offence occurred about two months after THOMAS was released after having served a 4-year sentence for aggravated assault.

This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at THOMAS will not be tolerated.

If you have information about THOMAS, please call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

This information is also displayed on the Manitoba Justice Sex Offender Website:

https://www.gov.mb.ca/justice/commsafe/notification/index.html

https://winnipeg.ca/TakeAction