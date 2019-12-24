KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued freezing drizzle advisories for a wide area of Northwestern Ontario. The weather conditions are likely to impact driving conditions.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring. Freezing drizzle expected this afternoon and tonight.

Freezing drizzle has developed over Northwestern Ontario this afternoon and will persist tonight.

Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Alert in effect December 24, 2019 – as of 3:50 pm EST.