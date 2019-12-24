KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued freezing drizzle advisories for a wide area of Northwestern Ontario. The weather conditions are likely to impact driving conditions.
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring. Freezing drizzle expected this afternoon and tonight.
Freezing drizzle has developed over Northwestern Ontario this afternoon and will persist tonight.
Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight.
Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Alert in effect December 24, 2019 – as of 3:50 pm EST.