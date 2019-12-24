THUNDER BAY = The Thunder Bay Police Service request the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Christina Quequish

Quequish is described as an Indigenous female standing approximately 5′ 6″ tall with a medium build, long black hair with brown eyes. Clothing descriptors are not available.

Quequish was last seen in the area of Arthur Street at approximately 5:30 pm on December 23, 2019.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Christina Quequish please contact Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 or Crimestoppers at 1 800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.