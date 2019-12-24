THUNDER BAY – A man has been arrested following a complaint from a citizen over a man going door-to-door asking for donations for Toys for Tots.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of Bryan Street following multiple complaints of a suspicious male on Monday, December 23 just before 6:30 pm.

Multiple complaints about the male indicated he was going door-to-door showing homeowners a firefighter’s badge and asking to enter the home.

Some complaints stated the male was also soliciting for the Toys for Tots program.

Officers located a male in the zero-to-100 bock of Balsam Street who matched the description of the suspicious male.

The suspect was in possession of two firefighter badges, which had been reported stolen days earlier.

The suspect was also in possession of other items that were believed to have been stolen.

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is now charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and Breach of Probation x 3.

He was released with a future court date of Jan. 31, 2020.