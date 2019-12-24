THUNDER BAY – Those loonies and twonies and folding money are adding up. The 2019 Thunder Bay Christmas Kettle campaign has raised $213,625 to date towards the $220,000 goal We are thankful for the generosity of everyone in our community who helped to make the campaign a success although thus far it is a little short of the goal.

Donations to the Kettle campaign will continue to be accepted after Christmas and can be dropped off at or mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2 or by calling 345-6492. On-line donations can be made through www.fillthekettle.com. All donations made on-line will be directed to the Thunder Bay Kettles.

2019 donations must be received by midnight on December 31st or postmarked December 31st in order to be receipted in 2019.

This strong support is an indication of the confidence that the donors and volunteers have in The Salvation Army. They have entrusted us to care for those in Thunder Bay who are not able to manage on their own. The Salvation Army is committed to honouring this trust.

Funds collected through the Kettles ensure that in the coming year funding is in place for services such as our mobile feeding program, food to meet the demands in our food bank, school programs, and many other programs. This year, the funds are especially critical as we have experienced funding cuts for a number of these programs. The need is always there and the funds will be put to good use.

“We are so grateful for all of the support we have received this year – we recognize that it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and of their time. We say thank you again, for helping us to continue our work in the community. Many people will benefit because of your selflessness,” said Major Lori Mitchell, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Community & Residential Services.

This campaign would not be possible without the support of the volunteers who worked so tirelessly throughout the campaign. We are thankful for our faithful volunteers who have rung the bells for a long time and the many new friends who stepped forward this year. What a fantastic gift! As well, we are grateful to the businesses that have allowed us to place kettles in their establishments, Halfway Motors Nissan who provided a vehicle, Tbaytel for the donation of a cell phone, Hachey’s Car Wash for helping to keep our vehicle clean, and Mastrangelo Fuels for assistance with fuel.

The Salvation Army would also like to thank the media for the support they have given us especially this Christmas season but also during the year. We would appreciate your assistance in informing the community of the campaign results.