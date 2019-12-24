December 24/19 – Highway 17 Closed at Marathon Due to Road Conditions

Highway closure

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Ontario Provincial Police report due to weather conditions, that as of 6:46 PM on December 24, 2019 that Highway 17 is closed due to the road conditions.

Weather Update

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Marathon – Scheiber – Nipigon – Rossport.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle expected tonight.

Freezing drizzle is expected to develop tonight and persist into Christmas morning.

Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight and remain through Christmas morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.

