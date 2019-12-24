THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Ontario Provincial Police report due to weather conditions, that as of 6:46 PM on December 24, 2019 that Highway 17 is closed due to the road conditions.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 CLOSED in both directions between #Nipigon and #Marathon – due to poor weather conditions. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/huZhmuo6lX — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) December 24, 2019

Weather Update

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for Marathon – Scheiber – Nipigon – Rossport.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle expected tonight.

Freezing drizzle is expected to develop tonight and persist into Christmas morning.

Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight and remain through Christmas morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.