KENORA – POLITICS – Federal Kenora riding MP Eric Melillo has been appointed the Conservative Party’s Deputy Shadow Minister for two portfolios: Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario.

“I look forward to being an advocate for the inclusion and equality of all Canadians, and to continue to fight for economic opportunities for Northern Ontarians,” Melillo said.

The Conservative Shadow Minister for Diversity and Inclusion and Youth is Kildonan – St. Paul MP Raquel Dancho. The Shadow Minister for Northern Ontario’s Economic Development Initiative is Renfrew — Nipissing — Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant.

Melillo looks forward to working with his caucus colleagues to create opportunities for all Canadians.