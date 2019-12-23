THUNDER BAY – My name is Ashleigh Quarrell and it has been my absolute privilege to have served as the Director of Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario for the past six years, having volunteered with this incredible organization since 2005 in various capacities. Though a difficult decision, I had decided to step down from the role of Director following this past summer camp, though I will continue to volunteer for as long as CQ will have me.

I have left the organization in good hands – my successor Sam Stovel took over earlier this fall and has already been knocking it out of the park. Sam first joined our camp family in 2016 as our Marketing and Community Outreach Intern. Following her internship, she transitioned to a volunteer role on our Camp Organizing Committee as Co-Fund Development Coordinator. I have every confidence that Sam will continue to bring great passion, compassion, vision and commitment to CQ, in her newer leadership role of Director.

In reflecting on my time with Camp Quality, and specifically my time as its Director, there is no question that my experience has truly been the greatest gift I could ever receive. I have been thoroughly inspired by every moment and by every person I’ve met throughout the years. I am always left speechless, though I am never surprised, by the many ways our communities across Northwestern Ontario come together in support of this great cause.

I would like to thank those who have given me this magical gift of Camp Quality – a gift of love, laughter, hope and much much more. Thank you to our donors, partners, sponsors and supporters for your deeply touching generosity. Thank you to our media friends for shining the spotlight on the important work we do to help raise awareness for our cause. You all enable us to continue providing uplifting and empowering experiences for children with cancer and their families.

Thank you to our selfless volunteers for giving your time and yourselves to make a difference in the lives of our campers and families. The impact you each have made is far beyond what you can ever know. Thank you in particular to the volunteer members of our Camp Organizing Committee, all of them throughout my six years. Any success we have achieved during my tenure as Director is directly because of the unparalleled dedication, commitment and leadership you all have demonstrated at every opportunity.

And of course, thank you to our campers and families, past and present, for sharing your beautiful and courageous stories and for never failing to put a smile on my face. You are the reason we all do what we do and have certainly been my main source of motivation at every turn.

This is our camp family, my second family, and I am so very lucky to have all of these people in my life. If you’ve ever attended or volunteered for a Camp Quality event, donated or participated in a fundraiser, or helped us spread the word about our programs and initiatives, you are a part of this family too. Thank you!

Camp Quality has truly changed my life in more ways than I can count. I will forever treasure every experience and hold everyone I’ve met very close to my heart.

Thank you for the memories and the magic!

Ashleigh Quarrell

Past Director, Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario