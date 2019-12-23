They say home is where the heart is. Millions of people leave their country to settle abroad. Eventually, it becomes their home, and they come to love it all the same. Realtor, fashion curator, and social media influencer Atinirmal Pagarani has a similar story to share. The third-generation Indian in Dubai has come to love UAE more than any other place in the world.

Speaking about what UAE means to him, Pagarani said, “Every time I fly back into the city, my social media status is #backtobase. It’s like having great meals at fine dining restaurants around town, but reminiscing about home food. That’s what the UAE feels like for me: home.”

Atinirmal’s grandfather came to the UAE with his five sons almost 50 years ago. His father started working as a janitor at Al Yousuf Motors’s Yamaha division. He worked his way up to become the chairperson of Yogi Group, a reputed property management and construction organization in Dubai. Atinirmal is the managing director of the firm and has played a significant role in expanding the business in the last few years.

While at Yogi Group, Atinirmal has led many projects and has played a significant part in beautifying prestigious landmarks like Taj Mahal Hotel, Goa High Court, Ibn Batuta Hotel, Kempinski Emerald Palace and more. Along with the property business, the young man also has a knack for fashion and styling. He is the only fashion curator in Dubai who provides a platform for upcoming and established talent from India, Pakistan, and the Middle East.

If that’s not enough, Atinirmal is also a social media influencer with thousands of online followers on his social media handles. His feed is full of lovely outfits, lots of colours, inspiring messages, big smiles, and positive vibes! A scroll through his feed is a guaranteed way to cure one’s weekday blues. “Love what you do and do what you love. With Yogi Group and Vesimi, I’m living my passion every day,” Atinirmal says.

Atinirmal is a true blue Dubaindian. Through his property and fashion curation business, he is adding to the glory of Dubai, a place he calls home.