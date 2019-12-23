The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), WindsorDetachment announced today the seizure of 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge and the arrest of a Brampton, Ontario, resident.

“Stopping the smuggling of narcotics across Canadian borders is a priority for the CBSA. I want to congratulate the CBSA officers who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe alongside its law enforcement partner, the RCMP,” says Joe McMahon, District Director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

On December 15, 2019, a lone male driving a tractor-trailer arrived at the Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, border services officers discovered 30 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing an approximate total of 40 kilograms.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence.

The RCMP charged Manjinder Gill, 44 years-old, with:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mr. Gill is in custody and awaiting a bail hearing. The investigation is ongoing.

“This arrest is an indication of the hard work affected by both the RCMP and CBSA. These officers work in unison to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs into our country in order to keep our streets safe,” states Staff Sergeant Tim Pettit, Acting Officer in Charge, RCMP Windsor Detachment.

Quick Facts