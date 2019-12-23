THUNDER BAY – Newmont Goldcorp Musselwhite Mine held its 2019 Annual Turkey Drop on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Departing Thunder Bay onboard the company’s Wasaya Airways Dash 8, a team of 35 volunteers headed north with stops in Pickle Lake for fuel, then on to Cat Lake, Round Lake, Wunnimun Lake, and Kingfisher Lake to distribute treat bags for all the children and turkeys for the families in those remote northern communities in Northwestern Ontario.

We had a fun and chilly day where warm smiles and warm hearts helped share some holiday joy with the youth, Elders, and families in Northwestern Ontario.

Thanks to the team at Newmont Goldcorp for including NetNewsLedger so we could share this day with you.