WINNIPEG – WEATHER – There are snowfall warnings in effect for several Northern Manitoba regions today which border on Northern Ontario.

4:22 AM CST Sunday 22 December 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Island Lake

Oxford House and Gods Lake

Red Sucker Lake

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Heavy snowfall will continue moving across central Manitoba today. The highest snowfall amounts are expected along a line stretching from roughly Snow Lake – Wabowden – Oxford House – Gods River where total snowfall amounts of near 15 cm are likely. Snow will taper off over west-central Manitoba Sunday afternoon and east-central Manitoba Sunday night.

So far there are no alerts or warnings in effect for Northern Ontario.

For Sandy Lake, Environment Canada is calling for snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 cm are in the forecast. The weather service is also calling for winds of up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to be near zero.