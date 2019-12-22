Thunder Bay Police Service has charged 25-year-old Jonah Lawson YELLOWHEAD of Thunder Bay with attempted murder following a weekend incident involving a firearm.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Queen Street following reports of a firearm being discharged shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

When officers arrived at the corner of Queen and High Streets they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he is now being treated for serious injuries.

As a result of their ongoing investigation police located and arrested the 25-year-old male suspect.

The victim and accused in this incident were known to each other.

Jonah Lawson YELLOWHEAD, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Attempt Murder Using a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Probation Order Non-Compliance

He appeared in bail court on Sunday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

None of the charges have been proven in court.