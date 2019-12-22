When officers arrived citizens directed them to a 35-year-old male who appeared to be the victim of a serious assault.

Officers also located an accused male at the scene, whom they arrested without incident. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he is receiving further treatment for serious injuries.

Both victim and accused were known to each other.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Tyler Brendon SAPAY, 25, is charged with Aggravated Assault and Breach of Probation.

He appeared in bail court Sunday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.