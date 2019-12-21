THUNDER BAY – The lure of Lake Superior over the past two days with people walking out onto the frozen surface of the harbour is putting lives at risk. There are still ships loading at the waterfront elevators.

There are also ice-breaking efforts ongoing.

At Approximately 11:18 Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a call for an individual on the harbour ice. We responded to the scene and found a male that had walked out onto the thin ice in front of the Bite Restaurant approximately 100 yards from shore. When prompted by Fire Fighters requesting him to leave the ice the male refused and began to walk further out toward the break wall.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue quickly launched the Rescue Air Boat to retrieve the individual. Upon the arrival of responders to the male it was determined that the individual was not cooperative. With the assistance of Thunder Bay Police officers, the male was removed from the ice.

There were no injuries to Responders as well as to the male individual. People are reminded that Dangerous ice conditions exist on the harbour and travelling onto the harbour ice is strictly prohibited.