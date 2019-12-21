Wawia is described as an Indigenous female standing approximately 5′ 7″ tall with a medium build, blondish brown hair with brown eyes. Clothing descriptors are not available.

Wawia was last seen in the area of John and Algoma Street at approximately 12 p.m. on December 20, 2019.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Brooke Wawia is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.