THUNDER BAY – Former City Councillor Larry Hebert will apparently spend the holiday season at the Thunder Bay District Jail. At a court appearance on Friday, Hebert who is facing attempted murder charges following an incident in November at a Vickers Street address.

David Young, who is representing Larry Hebert says that at this point his client does not have a surety.

Hebert has been in custody since November 14, 2019, at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

What is a Surety?

Ontario’s Attorney General reports: “A surety is someone who agrees to take responsibility for a person accused of a crime. Being a surety is a serious commitment. Before you accept this responsibility, here are a few things you should think about:

Think about getting independent legal advice to make sure you understand what this commitment means.

Do not agree to be a surety if you are not sure that you can supervise the accused person in the community.

If the accused person fails to obey the terms and/or conditions of the court order, you could lose the money you have pledged.

Your responsibility as a surety continues until the case is completely over. In some cases, this may take a long time.”

Responsibilities of a Surety

Making sure the accused person comes to court on time and on the right dates.

Making sure that the accused person obeys each condition of the bail order, also known as a recognizance.

Conditions may require the accused person to report to the police and obey a curfew. They may also order the accused to not possess weapons, drink alcohol and/or communicate directly or indirectly with the victim or victim’s family. This means that you as the surety are also not to communicate on behalf of the accused person with the victim or the victim’s family.

If you are accepted as a surety, you must sign the recognizance. It means that you agree to pay a specified amount of money if the accused person fails to obey the court order.

Hebert’s case is under a publication ban.

His next court date will be on January 7, 2020, where a 45-minute bail hearing has been scheduled.

Initial Reporting on Incident

On November 15, 2019, NetNewsLedger reported: Police are currently investigating what a media release states is a serious incident on the 400 block of Vickers Street.

TBPS says that officers were dispatched to a disturbance call just before 3:15 pm EST on Thursday, November 14, 2019.