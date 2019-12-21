THUNDER BAY – Kasper Transportation is rolling out another new route. The Thunder Bay-based company has announced a new route, this time into Southern Ontario from Owen Sound to Guelph.

Kasper Transportation’s bus service between Owen Sound and Guelph will start service on January 15, 2020.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support that we have received to restore service along the Owen Sound – Guelph corridor,” says Operations Manager for Kasper Transportation Owen Sound, Greg Macivor. “We’ll be running two times a day with the first run from Owen Sound City Transit at 8:00 am arriving in Guelph Transit at 10:30 am. Complete details of scheduling and pricing are available on the Gokasper.com website or on the Kasper Transportation Facebook page.”

“I’m excited to see this new route go into operation. We’ve successfully applied and hold the only license for this route and have focused on implementing service as safely and quickly as we can. I have every confidence in our Owen Sound organization led by Greg Macivor. As a native of Owen Sound and with 17 years of Coach Driving Management we could not have found a better person,” says Kasper Wabinski, the President of Kasper Transportation.

Currently, the company offers bus routes from Winnipeg through to Dryden and Sioux Lookout connecting to the Thunder Bay hub. Then from Thunder Bay to Longlac.

Wabinski reports that the plans for Kasper Transportation are to make this intercity route between Guelph and Owen Sound work and then look forward to more intercity bus routes.