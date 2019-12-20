THUNDER BAY – Connecting Ontario’s far north remote communities is important. For a lot of the northern communities, year-round access is available by air only.

However, in the winter the Northern Ice Road Network offers communities the chance to bring in items that can’t usually be flown in – as well as provides for easier ways for inter-community visiting and events.

Ontario’s government is connecting remote communities and creating opportunities for economic development by investing in the 2019-20 winter roads program.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced over $5.8 million in funding for 31 First Nations and the Town of Moosonee to build and maintain 3,160 kilometres of temporary winter roads.

“The winter roads network is an economic lifeline for our Far North communities,” said Minister Rickford. “These temporary snow and ice roads provide vital connections to all-season roads that bring in essential services and goods such as food, medical and construction supplies.”

Winter roads also offer more affordable transportation options for the mining industry, a key contributor to the northern economy. Weather permitting, the winter roads network is open from about mid-January until the spring thaw.

Connecting northern communities is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario together. Ontario’s balanced and prudent plan is creating more jobs and opportunities in the north and keeping more money in people’s pockets.