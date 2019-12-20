TORONTO — With nine years at the top of Ontario’s baby names list, Olivia could be the baby name of the decade. From January 2010 to December 2018, Ontario has registered more than 8,300 baby girls named Olivia. Here are Ontario’s top baby names for 2018: Boys Girls

Liam Olivia

Noah Emma

Lucas Charlotte

William Amelia

Benjamin Ava ServiceOntario makes it easy for parents to register their newborn’s birth and name online from the comfort of home. With the 5-in-1 online newborn bundle parents can apply for a birth certificate, a Social Insurance Number and Canada Child Benefits, including the Ontario Child Benefit and Education Savings Referral service. That’s five separate applications that are now combined into one easy-to-use online process.