The Grand National is a national hunt horse race, held annually for 180 years, since 1839 and is a prominent event in Britain. The race is popular, by not only avid spectators of the sport but even by those who do not normally bet on or watch the sport, with 150,000 people attending each year and lets not forget the 600 million who watched the biggest race in the world, from the comfort of their own home.

The event reportedly generated £205 million in 2018, on bets alone from people looking to join in in the excitement and festivities of the event; here are some competitors to keep an eye out for, and possibly place a few pounds on at the big 2020 event.

Tiger Roll

Tiger roll has won the Grand National for the past two years running, being the first horse to win back-to-back since 1973/4 and it is thought that 2020 will be no exception leading to another record set, especially with time on his side, being 10 years old when competing in 2020. Tiger Roll will also be seen competing at Cheltenham 2020, gaining more experience for the Grand National the following month.

Pleasant Company

With plenty of grand National experience and has placed well in multiple races in recent years. 2019 Grand National saw him unseated after losing his jockey the fourth fence from home, but in fourth place, until this occurred, giving him a promising chance to place in 2020.

However, his age is not on his side, being 12 could compromise his chances, especially when competing against horses in their prime, with experience.

Burrows Saint

For the 2020 Grand National, he will only be 7 years old, putting him at a slight disadvantage, but if the Irish Grand National (which Burrows Saint won in 2019) is anything to go by then he could be a serious contender and the first 7-year-old horse to win the Grand National since 1940.

Native River

After winning Cheltenham in 2018, Native River is one to watch out for. Despite never running the Aintree Grand National or jumping National fences, he is still a favourite to be a top placer after his performance at Cheltenham and has odds of 25/1.

Magic of Light

With age being an advantage, as well as experience with National fences she could be in for a top position at the end of the 2020 races. After a second-place at 2019 Grand National, the spectators have faith that she will rank just as well, if not better, in 2020

Rathvinden

With third in 2019 Grand National and landing the 4m in Cheltenham 2017, the people are liking his chances in 2020. Although he will be 12 when the races come around, three horses of this ages have won the Grand National since 2012 so this shouldn’t set him back.