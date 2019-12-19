WASHINGTON – POLITICS – The United States Congress has voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump.

In the House of Representatives, the majority Democrats voted to impeach President Trump.

However this conviction to then as required need another majority vote in the Republican-controlled Senate is highly unlikely.

This likely means the very defiant President Donald Trump will actually declare victory and put the Democrat’s move down as pure politics.

Trump has maintained a high-level campaign-style presidency, and will very likely march forward into the 2020 election seeking re-election.

Moments after the impeachment vote, here is what the President Tweeted: