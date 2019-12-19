THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay’s boarded outdoor skating rinks will open for the season tomorrow. Residents are encouraged to grab their skates and visit one of the fantastic outdoor rinks that the City has to offer.

Some of the skating ponds still require flooding and maintenance prior to opening.

The City operates and maintains 38 outdoor skating rinks. Supervised locations have standard operating hours of 2 pm – 10 pm, Monday – Friday, and 1 pm – 9 pm, Saturdays and Sundays. Each rink has different days of operations. Residents are encouraged to check the websitewww.thunderbay.ca/rinks to confirm which days each rink is open. All supervised locations include warming huts and change rooms.

The following sites will be open/supervised from 1 pm – 9 pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:

Carrick Park

North End Community Centre

West Thunder Community Centre

James Street Playfield

All remaining supervised sites will be closed/unsupervised the following days. Skating is still permitted when closed at the user’s discretion.

Date Status Tuesday, Dec. 24 Closed/Unsupervised Wednesday, Dec. 25 Closed/Unsupervised Thursday, Dec. 26 Closed/Unsupervised Tuesday, Dec. 31 Closed/Unsupervised Wednesday, Jan. 1 Closed/Unsupervised

Residents are reminded that throughout the season, ice conditions change with the weather which can result in short notice closures.