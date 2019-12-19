THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit began an investigation in November 2019 into an alleged historical sexual assault that took place in 1978.

The initial investigation led to several other victims coming forward.

As a result, a warrant was issued and members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Community Response Team located and arrested Stephen Alan David YOUNG, 68, of Thunder Bay, on Wednesday, December 17, 2019.

Stephen Alan David YOUNG has been charged with:

• Sexual Assault x 6

• Sexual Interference

• Sexual Exploitation

• Indecent Assault

• Threats

• Assault

Victims connected to the allegations were boys between the ages of eight and 19 years old at the time of the incidents.

Victims were assaulted at the residence of the accused while YOUNG was in a position of authority over the youths. The investigation is ongoing as more potential witnesses and victims come forward.

If you are a victim or have information about these or similar incidents, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.