Mariah Meservia was last seen on December 9, 2019, in the area of May Street.

Mariah Meservia is described as standing approximately 5’7″ tall with a thin build, long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes with scars on her forearms.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mariah Meservia is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.