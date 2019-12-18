by Hon. Patty Hajdu MP

THUNDER BAY – This fall, Parliamentarians received a strong message to work together on the issues that affect the daily lives of Canadians. We received a mandate to fight climate change, strengthen the middle class, continue working towards reconciliation, keep people safe and healthy, and to position Canada for success in an uncertain world.

In 2015, our Liberal government gave Canadians the tax breaks they asked for – putting hundreds of dollars back into the pockets of the middle class. But there is more work to do. Our first action this mandate is to lower taxes again. Starting in 2020, the proposed change will increase the amount of money Canadians keep in their pockets by increasing the amount of money they can earn before paying federal income tax. This change will mean 20 million Canadians save hundreds of dollars a year in taxes.

We are ready to take on the issues that matter most to Canadians. We will remain focused on fighting climate change, walking the road of reconciliation, strengthening our healthcare system and creating good middle-class jobs while keeping our economy strong and growing. I will continue to work hard for all Canadians, and for the unique needs of Northwestern Ontario.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Hon. Patty Hajdu MP

Thunder Bay-Superior North