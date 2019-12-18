KENORA – WEATHER – The extreme cold that grabbed the far north of Ontario has moved south to hit Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan and points all the way east to Upsala and Raith.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou ParkSandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Fort Severn
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45 in the further north are expected early this morning.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Please ensure that your pets and livestock for our rural readers are kept as warm as possible.
Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.