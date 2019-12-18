KENORA – WEATHER – The extreme cold that grabbed the far north of Ontario has moved south to hit Kenora, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan and points all the way east to Upsala and Raith.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou ParkSandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Severn

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 45 in the further north are expected early this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Please ensure that your pets and livestock for our rural readers are kept as warm as possible.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.