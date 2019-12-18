You will probably remember your wedding day for as long as you live, but that doesn’t mean your guests will. With the number of marriage ceremonies they attend each year, remembering yours might actually prove a little bit tricky. This doesn’t mean that you have to settle for your big day falling by the wayside, however, as there are certain things you can do to ensure that your ceremony lives long in the memory of those that attend it.

For three ways you can make your wedding day memorable for your guests, be sure to read on.

Arrive in style

Making a grand entrance is the best way to ensure that your wedding day is memorable. If nothing else, the image of you arriving at your ceremony in style will be sure to stick in the memories of your guests for years to come.

There are a plethora of ways the bride and groom can arrive at their wedding ceremonies in style, the most popular choice in this instance being to turn up in a fancy set of wheels. By taking this route, you will give your guests something to talk about and take photographs even before the ceremony gets underway. If you wish to release your inner Vin Diesel and travel to your wedding in a highly fast and furious manner, then you should look into the supercar hire service that Supercar Experiences provide so expertly.

Travelling in a cool set of wheels is all good and well, but you can’t drive your vehicle of choice into your wedding ceremony (unless you’re willing to plough through the church’s walls, of course). There is, however, one particular form of travel that may be able to take you up the aisle and straight to the alter — horseback. By riding in atop of a horse, you’ll look like true royalty!

Choose a unique venue

Another great way to make your big day memorable is to host your nuptials in a unique venue. If you choose to break traditions and get married in a location that isn’t necessarily noted for hosting wedding ceremonies, your wedding will no doubt be like no other that your guests have ever attended before.

Here are a few potential venues that you might want to consider:

Art galleries

Mid-mountain ski resorts

Amusements parks

Your very own backyard (provided it is big enough)

Keep your guests involved

The more involved your guests are made to feel during your ceremony and reception, the more memories they will create and take away with them once the day is over. Therefore, you should seek to keep your family and friends involved throughout the duration of your wedding day.

A great way to do this is to set up a flash mob dance routine. Organize for a few of your nearest and dearest to take part in the choreographed routine, and the rest of your guests will be sure to join in.

If you want your wedding day to be as memorable as it can possibly be, then it’s essential that you put the above advice into practice. Above all else, however, just make sure that you and your partner enjoy the day. If that means opting for a more understated affair, then so be it.