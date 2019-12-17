THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A speedy and professional response to what could have been far worse than it was demonstrated that Thunder Bay First Responders are up to the task.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded at 11:21:38 AM this morning to an automatic fire alarm at the Thunder Bay District Jail at 285 MacDougall Street.

Fire units and Superior EMS units responded with units.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre declared a ‘Code Orange’ to get the facility up to speed to respond in case there were large numbers of injuries.

That ‘Code Orange’ was in effect but only for a short period of time. The end result of the fire and response was no one needed to be taken to the TBRHSC.

Earlier the TBRHS said there was not a Code Orange declared – that was accurate because by 1:00 pm the Code Orange had ended.

Tracie Smith the Senior Director, Communications & Engagement at

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre however updated the NetNewsLedger report. Smith reported, “A Code Orange (External Disaster) Stage I was activated at our Hospital today at approximately 12:30 this afternoon.

“The Code Orange triggers a response by our Hospital to prepare for high volumes of patients arriving in the Emergency Department.”

NetNewsLedger contacted the TBRHSC at just after one and were informed there was no ‘Code Orange’ in effect.

The response by staff and physicians was swift, calm and highly organized. All are to be commended for their expertise and professionalism.

As the external situation evolved, the number of patients expected to require Emergency care was significantly reduced and the Code Orange was cleared at 1:00 pm.

“Today’s incident demonstrates that our Hospital is well prepared to respond to a community disaster,” said Jean Bartkowiak, Hospital President & CEO. “We were ready to accept large numbers of emergency patients with high acuity, and I am extremely proud of the entire Hospital team, and our community partners for the actions taken today.”

The Fire Rescue pumpers and the onsight platoon chief responded to the initial call with an additional pumper responding as the incident progressed bringing additional equipment.

Once the fire was extinguished and smoke removed, occupants were assessed by medical staff. No injuries were reported and no one sent to the hospital.