THUNDER BAY —The Ontario government announced that it is providing police services across the province with the resources they need to combat crime and keep communities safe by investing $195 million through the new Community Safety and Policing (CSP) Grant over the next three years.

Of this significant investment, $2,764,486 will go to Thunder Bay Police Services to help address local priorities.

“This is a critical investment for Thunder Bay Police Service that will support additional personnel, training and equipment to strengthen community safety in Thunder Bay,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Our government believes in putting resources directly into the hands of police services, as they are the experts in maintaining public safety and our primary partners in keeping Ontario communities safe.”

The CSP Grant provides police services with the necessary tools and resources to enable deployment of frontline officers where and when they are needed most, as well as support police services as they implement public safety and community policing initiatives that focus on local or provincial priorities.

QUICK FACTS

Police services will be required to report annually on the outcomes of initiatives, such as an increase in support for front-line officers and/or an increase in community safety and well-being, for both the local and provincial priorities funding streams of the CSP grant program.

The CSP Grants build on the $105.4 million both the provincial and federal governments have invested to date to combat gun and gang violence across the province through the Ontario Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES