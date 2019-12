THUNDER BAY – As of 12:40 pm there were three units from Superior EMS and three units from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue at the District Jail in Thunder Bay.

This is a developing story… we will be updating as facts come in and reliable information is available.

There have been social media statements that the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is in a “Code Orange” but when NNL called the TBRHSC we were told that those claims are not accurate.