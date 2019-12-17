THUNDER BAY – UPDATE – More facts are coming in on an incident at the Thunder Bay District Jail today. Earlier the TBRHS said there was not a Code Orange declared – that was accurate because by 1:00 pm the Code Orange had ended.

Tracie Smith the Senior Director, Communications & Engagement at

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre however has updated the report:

A Code Orange (External Disaster) Stage I was activated at our Hospital today at approximately 12:30 this afternoon.

The Code Orange triggers a response by our Hospital to prepare for high volumes of patients arriving in the Emergency Department.

The response by staff and physicians was swift, calm and highly organized. All are to be commended for their expertise and professionalism.

As the external situation evolved, the number of patients expected to require Emergency care was significantly reduced and the Code Orange was cleared at 1:00 pm.

“Today’s incident demonstrates that our Hospital is well prepared to respond to a community disaster,” said Jean Bartkowiak, Hospital President & CEO. “We were ready to accept large numbers of emergency patients with high acuity, and I am extremely proud of the entire Hospital team, and our community partners for the actions taken today.”